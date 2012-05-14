Clean Green Nation Partners With LLoyd Cooper in Drummond, MT

Drummond, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with LLoyd Cooper, a green professional based in Drummond, Montana.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Lloyd will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Llyod’s focus will be on educating people on how to live greener, specifically in their own homes. He will offer up weatherization tips for Montana homes, as well as products to help achieve energy efficiency.



“There are plenty of alternative land lots in Drummond Montana, where I live,” says Lloyd. “Bio-mass and wind energy are becoming important parts of life here in Montana, not to mention solar power as well. People are beginning to build greener homes, live more eco friendly lifestyles and concerning themselves more with sustainability.”



Another key service that Lloyd will provide to people in his area will be to offer green, energy efficient products through his online ecommerce store. The items will help homeowners achieve different efficiency standards that will qualify them for tax incentives and rebates in Drummond. Lloyd’s selection of products will include tankless hot water heaters, CFL light bulbs, photovoltaic panels and other efficiency items from Clean Green Nation.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is also dedicated to education and other informational resources that will help bring awareness to energy consumers. Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy through its products, services and expert staff. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis.



"Green energy is the way of the future and brings with it many great qualities that we can embrace," explains Lloyd. "People can save money on their energy bills, reduce their cost of living and do their part to save the environment. I’m looking forward to providing people with quality goods and services centered on sustainability."



Lloyd will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://lloydc.cleangreennation.com.