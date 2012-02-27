Clean Green Nation Partners With Lockhart, Texas's Lanetta McClure

Lockhart, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Lanetta McClure, a green professional based in Lockhart, Texas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, McClure will provide the highest quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in various topics dealing with green living including solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. McClure’s foremost goal as a Clean Green partner will be to supply tips for going green in Lockhart TX to consumers based on her extensive knowledge of regional eco friendly topics.



“I’m definitely looking forward to helping out our great country through advocating a number of environmental advances,” says McClure. “There are plenty of new and different energy solutions that many people are not aware of; solutions that will ultimately lead to a greener lifestyle. Take for example, the residential solar power Lockhart, TX has to offer: it’s a readily available tool that many residents would benefit from on a daily basis.”



McClure will also feature a number of energy efficient products for sale in her online store. Here, businesses and homeowners in the Lockhart area will be able to shop, compare and purchase green products ranging from solar generators to LED light bulbs directly from a reputable dealer: Clean Green Nation.



"Clean Green Nation is giving me the opportunity to provide people with a multitude of different resources to help them live greener,” says McClure. “The overall goal here is to create a green energy supply that residents in Texas, and eventually the country, can use in lieu of traditional sources. The idea is that soon wasteful sources of energy, like coal power, will be phased out by renewable alternatives.”



Through both the sale of its products and the efforts by its professional partners, Clean Green Nation aims to heighten the public knowledge of renewable energy sources and advocate a greener standard of living in North America. The company's top goal is to strive toward foreign energy dependence and the creation of a thriving green energy industry.



McClure will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://lanettam.cleangreennation.com.