Clean Green Nation Partners With Marsha Cornejo in Denver, CO

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Marsha Cornejo, a green professional based in Denver, Colorado.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Marsha will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Marsha’s chief goal will be to educate citizens on the importance of clean air in Denver, Colorado, as well as sustainable living practices that can help homeowners live greener.



“Colorado needs energy that is secure, reliable, improves public health, protects the environment, addresses climate change, creates jobs and provides technological leadership,” says Marsha. “I hope to help promote new technology, provide appropriate opportunities to encourage renewable energy use and to save consumers money by helping them learn about renewable energy.”



Marsha will also offer cost effective green products Denver, CO homeowners can use in their own private residences. Through her online store, customers will have access to a wide variety of energy efficient products including simple LED light bulbs and even items as large as certified photovoltaic panels. These items will all be available with the help of Clean Green Nation.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to making green energy information accessible for concerned citizens. By providing resources and information about green energy trends, Clean Green is helping North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. Educating citizens on sustainable energy practices is just the first step in heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I want to help further the idea of renewable energy by exposing people to initiatives that they may never have heard of before," says Marsha. "The Solar Power Colorado expo, for example, is a great place for people to explore and learn about the different methods of solar energy. By absorbing this information, I think people will be more accepting to new energy forms as they become more popular in the future."



Marsha will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.marshac.cleangreennation.com.