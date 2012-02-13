Clean Green Nation Partners With Maury Hirschberg in Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Maury Hirshberg, a green professional based in Palm Springs, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Hirshberg will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Hirschberg’s main objective at Clean Green Nation will be to offer guidance and resources for those homes in the Palm Springs area that want to take advantage of living a more sustainable lifestyle. Two key points that he will address are Palm Springs windmills, which offer an excellent source of wind energy and how to achieve inexpensive solar, Palm Springs.



"Today I live in California outside of Palm Springs,” says Hirschberg. “The Cochella Valley has an average of 355 days of sunshine, some of the highest number of sunny days in the country. In addition, this area has some of the highest number of days of sustained winds channeled through the Morongo Basin. This area is one of the best locations in the country to take advantage of these energy sources; a perfect remedy for the high electric costs resulting from almost year round air-conditioning.”



In addition to providing products, like a programmable thermostat, Palm Springs, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"One of the most important concerns that I have is how sensitive our environment has become and that our world is very small in that our actions are not totally exclusive, effecting the health and safety of those around us,” says Hirschberg. “Our resources are limited and their acquisition has often lead to political strife. We owe it to ourselves to start taking responsibility for tending to the long term sustainability of this planet which will also insure it’s continued habitability by the human race."



Hirschberg will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://mauryh.cleangreennation.com.