Clean Green Nation Partners With Melanie Carter in Germantown, MD

Germantown, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Melanie Carter, a green professional based in Germantown, Maryland.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Carter will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar and wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education, and is particularly interested in promoting Germantown switching to solar.



"I'm very happy to partner with Clean Green Nation," said Carter, who moved to the area about 13 years ago. "I want to be able to make a difference in my community and on the environment, and with the help of the Clean Green Nation team, I know I will be able to make a difference and reach my goals. I'm looking forward to helping my community and others in fighting against increasing energy bills and promoting an energy efficient Germantown."



As part of her work, Carter is looking to create more Maryland solar efficient homes and businesses. She will offer Clean Green Nation products in a number of categories, including wind power, solar power, energy efficiency, batteries, emergency items and lighting. Through products like CFL light bulbs Germantown residents can use to save energy, she also advocates for environmentalism.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis.



"I believe that if people pay more attention to how drastically the weather is changing in all parts of the world, they may find a reason to get more information on what they can do to make change," Carter says. "As energy bills rise, people may find it necessary to at least convert slowly to solar energy devices. People in the construction business could also help to make the exposure more prominent, by building more solar efficient homes and businesses. It's part of my mission to advance these goals."



Carter will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://melaniec.cleangreennation.com.