Clean Green Nation Partners With Melvin Pedersen in Lanai City, Hawaii

Lanai City, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides outstanding energy efficient and green products and services, has announced its partnership with Melvin Pedersen, a green professional based in Lanai City, Hawaii.



As an authorized partner of Clean Green Nation, Pedersen will offer his clients some of the best green products and services available on the market, including inexpensive residential solar Lanai energy efficient upgrades, top-quality wind turbines and much more. He also aims to educate people on the astounding cost of importing oil to Hawaii, while promoting viable alternatives like the Hawaii electric wind project, which offers a sustainable solution for island residents.



“I believe that this industry is going to continue to grow exponentially over the next 25-30 years,” says Pedersen. “As the technology gets better and more efficient and the cost comes down, more and more people will get on board. For those of us who already use sustainable energy, we will continue to seek more efficient options. I think the future is bright, and it starts now. I’m here to do what I can to make it happen.”



Pedersen is strongly committed to alternative renewable sources of energy, including Hawaii geothermal power, wind energy, solar, hydroelectricity and various other options. With his help, Hawaiian residents can not only reduce their impact on the environment, but also decrease their energy bills.



Clean Green Nation is a leading source of green products and services, including the areas of wind power, solar, energy efficiency, emergency items and batteries, among others. The company has trusted partners located all across North America, and places a heavy emphasis on helping people live greener lives, decrease their energy costs and reduce their individual dependencies on foreign sources of energy, especially fossil fuels.



“We have made a lot of progress on the Hawaiian islands when it comes to energy efficiency,” says Pedersen. “Solar panels are starting to show up on houses around town, including mine. Electric Cars are showing up more and more, and several of the golf cart conversion cars are running around. Every little bit helps, and all of these things are contributing to us reducing our dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil.”



Pedersen will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about green living and to access top-quality products and services, visit his website at http://mpehawaii.cleangreennation.com.