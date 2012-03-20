Clean Green Nation Partners With Meridian Marketing Group, LLC, in Rocklin, CA

Rocklin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Meridian Marketing Group, LLC a green company based in Rocklin, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, MMG will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. MMG specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. MMG will focus on providing Rocklin residents with vital information regarding solar rebates in northern California, renewable energy initiatives and sustainable living techniques.



“There is a noticeable surge in renewable energy here in California, probably due to the incentives that are being promoted in governmental rebates,” says MMG’s spokesperson. “The general population is very eco-friendly and aware. Many commercial buildings are being retrofitted for solar initiatives. There’s also a community indoor pool here in Rocklin that is entirely solar heated. Another great example of public solar technology is the Technological High School in Napa, who’s parking structure roofing features solar panels.”



Another cornerstone of MMG’s service as a Clean Green representative will be to advocate and offer green energy products to energy conscious consumers. Along with being able to shop, compare and buy green energy products, consumers will be able to take advantage of Rocklin, CA weatherization tips that can be applied to products purchased through Clean Green Nation.



As an advocate for green energy, Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis.



"I am very excited about this opportunity. Being able to introduce these great products to consumers is such a great feeling because they’re what are needed to keep the renewable energy industry thriving," explains MMG. "Green energy products are also the key to controlling pollution in the San Francisco Bay Area and eventually the nation’s pollution as well."



MMG will begin its operation with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://ecofriend.cleangreennation.com.