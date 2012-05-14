Clean Green Nation Partners With Michael Dickson in Honolulu, HI

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Michael Dickson, a green professional based in Honolulu, Hawaii.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Michael will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Michael will stress the importance of going green In Hawaii by informing residents in his area on the various ways that they can live greener, more sustainable lifestyles.



“Because of the increasing cost in fossil fuels, there has to be a greater acceptance of natural energy and energy conservation,” says Michael. “Honolulu wind power and the rising presence of solar power on the island are both contributing factors to a higher awareness of going green.”



Another facet to Michael’s role as a green professional will be to provide solar panel savings on Honolulu, along with other green energy products for energy conscious consumers. Some of the items he will retail include tankless hot water heaters, batteries, wind turbines and home efficiency items. These products will all be available through Michael’s ecommerce store.



Along with its easily accessible products, Clean Green Nation is also working hard to educate North America on the importance of renewable energy. Clean Green Nation’s chief goal is to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. The company’s vision is a future in which North America is no longer dependent on foreign sources of energy. Through advocacy, educational materials and helpful resources, the company is bringing awareness to renewable energy industries across the country.



"Clean Green Nation is giving me the opportunity to supply knowledge, educational materials and products to people who are looking for ways to live more eco friendly," says Michael. "I’m proud to represent an organization that allows me to be such an influential person in the growth of the renewable energy industry. Hopefully I can help to increase the rate at which renewable energy grows and becomes available to people."



Michael will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://michaeld.cleangreennation.com.