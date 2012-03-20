Clean Green Nation Partners With Mike Tirak in New Palmdale, CA

New Palmdale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Mike Tirak, a green professional based in Palmdale, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Mike will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Mike’s chief goal as a Clean Green professional will be to help bring awareness to the renewable energy sources in Palmdale. These renewable energy sources will include wind energy, solar power and a variety of other renewable energies.



“If you look around, there’s already an abundance of renewable energy projects throughout the area,” says Mike. “One of the biggest impacts in the area can be directly attributed to the benefits of solar in Palmdale, CA. Because of our climate and location in the U.S., we’re fortunate enough to have tons of solar projects already.”



Mike will also be charged with helping residents bring the benefits of renewable energy sources in Palmdale into their own homes. Through his online store, and with the help of Clean Green Nation, energy conscious citizens will be able to shop, compare and buy energy efficient products.



Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, offing green energy products and advocating the a sustainable lifestyle, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost authority on the green energy movement.



"When I think about the impact that Clean Green Nation is going to have on the renewable energy industry, I’m proud to be a part of it," explains Mike. "Being able to bring awareness to people about the benefits of greener living is something that I believe is going affect our entire nation. It’s very exciting to think that someday the world might be different because of the impact that renewable energy could have on it."



Mike will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.miket.cleangreennation.com.