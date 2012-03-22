Clean Green Nation Partners With Nicolas Gosselin of Saint-Lazare, QC

Saint-Lazare, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Nicolas Gosselin, a green professional based in Saint-Lazare, QC.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Gosselin will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Gosselin will be charged with educating area residents on the many ways that they can live greener and take advantage of green initiatives in their town, like the recycling efforts in Saint-Lazare, for example.



“Saint-Lazare, QC, Canada is a small town with a population around 20000 people; not too far away from Montreal. It’s quiet and peaceful and nature is very prevalent. There is also a very unique seasonal weather fluctuation in Saint-Lazare,” says Mr. Gosselin. “I see people all around the city trying to adopt green lifestyles, but like them, I could never find an easy and accessible way of applying sustainable practices to my own life: as it was always very costly. With Clean Green Nation, I’ve found a way to offer people in my community some very ingenious green products, like the backpack with a solar panel to recharge your computer or your phone.”



Gosselin will offer an entire selection of green living products to energy conscious consumers through his online store. These products will help homeowners live more sustainably and advocate Montreal green living among other energy conscious citizens.



Clean Green Nation’s efforts to create energy independence in North America span beyond just offering products. The company is also concerned with creating an information source for citizens looking to learn more about renewable energy and sustainable living. Through both their information and product, Clean Green will become the foremost educator for renewable energy on a national level.



"Renewable energy is the way of the future. Not only is it extremely eco-friendly, but it can also greatly reduce the risks of environmental disasters, like oil leaks in the middle of the ocean," Nicolas says. “I think that if people have their own means of generating energy for their homes, it will greatly reduce their negative impact on the environment.”



Gosselin will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://nicolasf.cleangreennation.com.