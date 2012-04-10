Clean Green Nation Partners With Nigel Diaz in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Nigel Diaz, a green professional based in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Nigel will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Nigel will be charged with bringing Trinidad and Tobago green living education to energy conscious citizens in his area. His blog and online resources will address specific concerns such as renewable energy, sustainable living tips and Port of Spain energy efficiency information.



“Clean Green Nation is bringing something to Trinidad and Tobago that has never been done before,” says Nigel. “I’m excited to be able to provide green energy products and information to people that might otherwise not have a reliable resource for these topics.”



Nigel’s online ecommerce store will supplement the information of his blog with green products that homeowners can purchase to improve their sustainable living efforts. Products will range from simple efficiency items such as CFL light bulbs and chimney balloons, to more immersive products, like photovoltaic panels and personal wind turbines. These products will be available for most budgets and are certified energy efficient through Clean Green nation.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"The environment is something that is very important to many people living here," Nigel says. "Trinidad and Tobago environmental protection has always been a hot topic with lots of attention and a large advocacy group. With the rising awareness of renewable energy and sustainable living, I think that people who are worried about environmental conservation will have a way to further supplement their cause."



Nigel will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://nigeld.cleangreennation.com.