Clean Green Nation Partners With Paul Wilson in St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Paul Wilson, a green professional based in St. Louis, Missouri.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Paul will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. A cornerstone of Paul’s service will be to address the vast amount of energy alternatives in St. Louis and advocate ways for homeowners to take advantage of these renewable options. He will do this through his blog and other online resources.



“I have some of the best tips for living green in St. Louis, Mo,” says Paul. “I hope to be able to communicate these ideas with people in order to help them adopt more eco friendly habits. Renewable energy and sustainable living are just a couple of the areas that I hope to address to bring about positive change in people’s lives.”



Paul will also attempt to increase the number of solar powered St. Louis homes by providing solar energy options through his online store. Photovoltaic panels and solar generators are only a cornerstone of his online store, which will also feature an extensive supply of energy efficient items for consumers to choose from. These items are supplied through Clean Green Nation and are certified energy efficient to help energy conscious individuals save money on their utility bills.



Clean Green Nation hopes to become the leading North American source for energy efficient products, green energy information and sustainable resources. The chief goal of the company is to help North America realize its full potential for renewable energy and reduce its dependence on traditional energy sources, including foreign sources such as oil.



"The renewable energy industry is just an infant right now," explains Paul. "I predict that over the next decade, awareness about the different types of renewable energy will grow and more people will begin to adopt these greener alternatives. It’s important to realize where this movement is headed and to become a part of it early on."



Paul will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://green247.cleangreennation.com.