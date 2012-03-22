Clean Green Nation Partners With Percy Treverton in Trenton, Ontario

Trenton, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Percy Treverton, a green professional based in Trenton, Ontario.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Mr. Treverton will provide the highest quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in various topics dealing with green living including solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. In his role as a Clean Green partner, Mr. Treverton’s chief objective will be to provide information on going green in Trenton Ontario to residents in the area.



“Renewable energy awareness is key in a nation that is moving towards a more sustainable future,” says Mr. Treverton. “Trenton natural energy solutions are some of the best in the world right now and technologies are still developing to make them even better. It’s my hope that a partnership with Clean Green Nation will allow me to bring insight and awareness to these new technologies and help people make the conscious decision to live sustainably.”



To supplement his vast array of knowledge and educational materials, Mr. Treverton will also provide an assortment of green energy products to users in the Trenton area. Users will have the ability to browse, compare and buy from a reputable green energy dealer: Clean Green Nation.



"Educating homeowners on sustainability in Trenton Ontario is an exciting prospect,” says Mr. Treverton. “I look forward to exploring all of the different renewable energy possibilities with people who want to reduce their carbon footprints and live a more eco friendly lifestyle. I really believe that once people are educated and have a firm grasp on the ways they can show their energy independence, they’ll work to adopt and advocate renewable energy themselves.”



Clean Green Nation is focused on helping North America realize the true potential of renewable energy as a method to advance energy independence from traditional materials. Through information, education and the sale of energy efficient products, Clean Green is working to become a leader in the emerging renewable energy industry.



Mr. Treverton will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://our.cleangreennation.com.