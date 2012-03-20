Clean Green Nation Partners With Peter Logen Jr. in Joppa City, MD

Joppa City, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Peter Logen Jr., a green professional based in Joppa City, Maryland.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Peter will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Peter’s role as a green expert will be to advocate green living in Joppa City, Maryland and educate residents on the importance of a sustainable lifestyle.



“With green initiatives like the Maryland Healthy Air Act in place, I think a lot more people will benefit from learning about green living,” says Peter. “Clean Green Nation is a great resource for people to use and I’m happy to be a part of a movement that will improve the quality of our country. As we move into the future, I believe that renewable energy is going to become increasingly important, so I’m glad to be an advocate of sustainable living early on.”



Peter will also offer energy conscious homeowners in the Joppa City area the ability to shop, compare and buy green energy items in his online store. Everything from simple LED light bulbs to high-end photovoltaic panels will be available to consumers who wish to invest in green technology through a reputable dealer: Clean Green Nation.



Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, offing green energy products and advocating the a sustainable lifestyle, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost authority on the green energy movement.



"Energy waste is something that we have to address now if we’re going to shape the future," explains Peter. "Chesapeake Bay pollution in particular is something that people like myself, in Maryland, can focus on. By taking simple steps to reduce this environmentally harmful phenomenon, we’ll ensure a cleaner future for our country.”



Peter will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://peterl.cleangreennation.com.