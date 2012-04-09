Clean Green Nation Partners With Peter Storer in Wantagh, NY

Wantagh, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Peter Storer, a green professional based in Wantagh, New York.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Peter will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. One of Peter’s chief concerns as a green professional will be to educate area residents on sustainable farming in Nassau County. His blog, online store and educational resources will all be available to energy conscious citizens and other farmers looking to live greener.



“I live on a farm with twelve horses, a dog, a cat, chickens and a talking bird. My family and I have learned how to conserve what we have and reuse and recycle everything else,” says Peter. “The current recycling efforts in Nassau County are much like the experiences that we have on our farm. Recycling is a necessary way of life on a farm and gives many great rewards: healthier horses, flowers and vegetables. It’s a much better way of life for everyone involved.”



Peter will also help other farmers in his area comply with Nassau County's Energy Policy by providing energy efficient home items for them. Efficiency items, solar products, wind turbines and energy efficient lighting options that can be used on rural farms will all be available in his online store through Clean Green Nation.



Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, offing green energy products and advocating the a sustainable lifestyle, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost authority on the green energy movement.



"I became a Clean Green Nation team member in order to support the environment and the growth of renewable energy," explains Peter. "I think that renewable energy is the way of the future and will have a positive effect on the environment."



Peter will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://peters.cleangreennation.com.