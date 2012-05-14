Clean Green Nation Partners With Raymond Nickson in Wakefield, KS

Wakefield, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Raymond Nickson, a green professional based in Wakefield, Kansas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Raymond will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Raymond will handle educating area residents on the different ways in which they can partake in going green in Wakefield Kansas. He will utilize resources like his online blog and ecommerce store to help residents save money and learn sustainable living techniques.



“Kansas is presently installing wind generators and solar energy devices around the state and offering educational assistance to people that are interested in these items,” says Raymond. “The number of green energy incentives in the Wakefield zip code area is increasing as well. There are even a number of new green jobs to reflect the new renewable energy industries that are being explored.”



In order to further the exploration of green energy products and sustainable living, Raymond will offer a number of energy efficient items through his online store. These products will range in variety, covering a wide area of efficiency practices. Items sold through Raymond’s store will include CFL lighting options, tankless hot water heaters, water aerators, photovoltaic panels and more. These items will all be certified energy efficient through Clean Green Nation.



Along with its easily accessible products, Clean Green Nation is working also hard to educate North American on the importance of renewable energy. Clean Green Nation’s chief goal is to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. The company’s vision is a future in which North America its no longer dependent on foreign sources of energy.



"I’d like to help people learn about how important renewable energy and green living can be," says Raymond. "Some forms of sustainability, like energy efficiency in the wetlands areas of the United States, can even help reverse the effects that pollution has caused over time. There are so many benefits to this cleaner way of living and I can’t wait to help people realize them."



Raymond will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://raymondn.cleangreennation.com.