Clean Green Nation Partners With Richard Nolan in Bellingham, WA

Bellingham, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Richard Nolan, a green professional based in Bellingham, Washington.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Nolan will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Nolan will educate Washington residents particularly on Bellingham energy technology and green remodeling Bellingham as ways for people to enhance their lifestyles in an eco friendly way.



“I’m delighted to be able to share my knowledge about developing a sustainable lifestyle with people who are serious about living greener,” said NolaBellingham energy technologyn. “More and more people are adopting sustainable practices all around the nation. Washington in particular is a great place for people to begin their greener practices and I’m excited to give them the resources they need.”



Through his work, Nolan will encourage greener living through a variety of different tools. Visitors will be able to take advantage of his blog, local resources and even special energy saving product offers, like inexpensive LED lights, in pursuit of their own betterment. Nolan will focus on resources and news pertaining to Washington area residents, most specifically those in the Bellingham area.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Once people realize how easy it is to live a sustainable lifestyle, I think they’ll be persuaded to think more consciously about the environment," Nolan says. "I’m happy to give people information and other outlets to learn more about what it means to adopt eco friendly means of living. I think people are just looking for a place to start, and Clean Green Nation is that place."



Nolan will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://richardn.cleangreennation.com.