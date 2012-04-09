Clean Green Nation Partners With Robert Allaire in Prince George, BC

Prince George, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Robert Allaire, a green professional based in Prince George, British Colombia.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Robert will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Robert’s main focus will be to bring attention to the many ways in which people can practice sustainable living in Price George, BC. He will provide information and services through his website, which will also feature an ecommerce store and an informative blog.



"Right now the energy industry in Prince George is only a fraction of what it could be if more people began to adopt greener standards,” explains Robert. “British Colombia is a very scenic part of Canada, where nature is still preserved and the environment is thriving. In order to maintain this beauty and serenity, we need to realize now that renewable energy is the best option available for reducing our pollution and conserving the environment.”



Robert will advocate greener living through a variety of methods, including his online store. The store will feature energy efficient items such as solar panels, wind turbines, energy efficient lighting options and other green energy technologies. Each of the items supplied by Robert is certified energy efficient by Clean Green Nation and will be availably priced for most budgets.



Along with its products, Clean Green Nation is determined to become a leader in advocacy and information regarding green energy. The company’s top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, permanently.



"The high water quality in Price George is some of the best in North America,” says Robert. “This is a commodity that we currently enjoy, but not one that can be kept up unless we choose to live greener. Keeping pollution to a minimum and lowering energy waste will be just two of the great advantages of switching to renewable energy.”



Robert will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://roberta.cleangreennation.com.