Clean Green Nation Partners With Robert Bressler in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Robert Bressler, a green professional based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Robert will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Robert’s chief priority will be to educate energy conscious homeowners on different methods of energy conservation in Las Vegas and the benefits derived from living more sustainably.



“Las Vegas uses more energy per capita than most places in the world,” says Robert. “I think that residents who live here would benefit immensely from learning more about renewable energy and sustainable living. Many people aren’t even aware that there’s a Las Vegas solar power plant that services the area!”



Along with valuable information and green energy resources, Robert will also provide Las Vegas citizens with a way to purchase their own green products through his online store. The store, hosted by Clean Green Nation, will give consumers the ability to shop, compare and buy green energy products from a reputable dealer. Products can then be used to supplement information as it pertains to their lifestyle.



Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. Their top goal is to help North America achieve foreign energy independence regarding traditional fossil fuels, such as oil and coal.



"I’m most excited to help educate people on the benefits of solar in Las Vegas,” explains Robert. "It’s something that everyone can benefit from and is easy to pick up as part of your everyday lifestyle. We’re even fortunate enough to have a solar power plant here is Las Vegas, which provides cleaner, safer energy to the homes around the area."



Robert will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://robertb.cleangreennation.com.