Clean Green Nation Partners With Robert Sidhu in Brampton, ON

Brampton, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Robert Sidhu, a green professional based in Brampton, Ontario.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Robert will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Robert will help citizens in his area realize the abundant number of Brampton green energy projects that are helping to create a green energy industry in Canada.



“Green energy is still a small concept in comparison to traditional energy right now, but I believe that it is growing rapidly,” says Robert. “There are already a number of businesses in my area that have taken it upon themselves to invest in green technology. Solar power is just one of the ways that I am seeing growth in my area, but I hope to be able to inspire more growth over other channels as well.”



Robert will also be charged with helping citizens take advantage of rebates and incentives for Brampton green energy initiatives. He will supply a number of green energy products through his online store including tankless hot water heaters, CFL lighting options, batteries, photovoltaic panels and more. These products will be certified energy efficient through Clean Green Nation.



In conjunction with its products, Clean Green Nation also hopes to become the foremost authority on green energy information and sustainable resources. The company strives towards helping to educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy for the future. Clean Green’s long-term goal is to help reduce North America’s dependence on fossil fuels, including oil, on a permanent basis.



"The benefits of solar in Brampton are already emerging in some people’s minds,” says Robert. “I hope to help expand these concepts by starting with what people are already familiar with. By advocating solar energy, it’s my belief that people will ultimately learn about wind power and other renewable energy sources as well. I really want to make a difference and I think Clean Green Nation can help me do that.”



Robert will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://rsidhu.cleangreennation.com.