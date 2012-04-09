Clean Green Nation Partners With Robert Stith in Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Robert Stith, a green professional based in Grand Forks, North Dakota.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Peter will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. One of the major concerns that Robert will address is the need for better renewable energy practices in North Dakota. His online blog will address things like weatherization tips for Grand Forks, ND, while his online store supplements residents with ways to practice green living.



“North Dakota is a great place for renewable energy to flourish because of its location,” says Robert. “I’m a firm believer in all forms of renewable energy and would love to see more examples being used in my area. We’re already familiar with wind energy and solar power, but the state has yet to explore things like geothermal energy on a large scale.”



As a way to help homeowners practice their own sustainable living, Robert will operate an ecommerce store that provides energy efficient items and renewable energy green products Grand Forks, ND homeowners can take advantage of. These products will range from simple efficiency items, to larger, more advanced renewable energy options, such as home photovoltaic panels.



Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, offering green energy products and advocating a sustainable lifestyle, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost authority on the green energy movement.



"I hope that my online blog, great selection of energy efficient products and other resources will be of help to people looking to live greener," says Robert. "I can offer vital pieces of information, like weatherization tips for Grand Forks, ND homes, that will help people to improve their stance on energy waste. In the long run, I think all of this is helping the push towards renewable energy sources and a more energy conscious population.”



Peter will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://roberts.cleangreennation.com.