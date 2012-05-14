Clean Green Nation Partners With Rodney Ellison in Lancaster, CA

Lancaster, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Rodney Ellison, a green professional based in Lancaster, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Rodney will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Rodney will help to raise awareness about the increasing costs of energy in California and help homeowners to combat these rising costs by offering affordable energy solutions for Lancaster residents.



“I was born and raised in Merced, California; I grew up on a farm,” says Rodney. “I now live in Lancaster which is located north of Los Angeles. I definitely see growth in renewable energy in my area. Schools and some local business are installing solar panels, which are a visible sign that green energy is growing.”



Another key influence that Rodney will offer to energy conscious consumers is the ability to buy energy efficient items through his online ecommerce store. These products will allow homeowners the ability to take advantage of energy incentives and rebates in Lancaster, while also living a greener lifestyle. Available items will include tankless water heaters, CFL light bulbs, photovoltaic panels and many other options.



Aside from its products, Clean Green Nation is also concerned with providing information and resources to those seeking to live greener and more sustainably. The company’s top goal is to become the leading source for green energy advocacy and products in North America. Clean Green Nation is helping North America reduce its dependencies on foreign sources of traditional energy, including oil, on a permanent basis.



“I came to Clean Green Nation because I think the renewable energy industry is a solid business with a great future,” says Rodney. “Community green living in Lancaster is possible as awareness grows. I hope to be able to raise awareness in the area and promote greener living tactics and the benefits of renewable energy. It’s my goal to be the best possible outlet for information for Lancaster residents.”



Rodney will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://rodneye.cleangreennation.com.