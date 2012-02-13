Clean Green Nation Partners With Rodney Pierce in Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Rodney Pierce, a green professional based in Pocatello, ID.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Pierce will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. By educating Idaho natives about the different ways to improve their sustainability through items like eco kits for Pocatello and tips for Idaho power savers, Pierce hopes to bring a new level of understanding to eco friendly living.



“Clean Green Nation is an excellent resource for people to take advantage of,” says Pierce. “I’m truly excited to come on board as someone who can help spread the knowledge about what it means to live a more sustainable lifestyle. I think that when people see how easy it is to improve their lives in a greener way, more citizens will take advantage of all Clean Green Nation has to offer.”



Educating homeowners on how to live greener will be a main priority for Pierce as he starts his work with Clean Green Nation. Pocatello living green home care topics will be addressed through his website, as well as a variety of other topics on reducing energy waste and utilizing renewable energy sources. Here residents will also be able to learn more about the green energy incentives in their state and look into energy efficient products for their homes.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Renewable sources of energy are really being explored as we focus on living greener in this country," Pierce says. "With options like solar power and wind energy, we’re slowly progressing towards a future where fossil fuels are no longer a dependence. By teaching people about these options now, we can better prepare them for the future."



Pierce will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://rodneyp.cleangreennation.com.