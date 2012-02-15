Clean Green Nation Partners With Roger Harris in Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Roger Harris, a green professional based in Glendale, Arizona.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Harris will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Renewable energy will be one of many topics that Harris will offer resources and information for. His main audience will be Glendale homeowners, for which he will provide a variety of different information on topics like efficient home tips, Glendale. Along with these information resources, Harris will also give homeowners an outlet to purchase green products for their home, such as energy efficient windows.



“Arizona is an excellent place to raise green energy awareness, simply because of all the potential that lies within the state itself,” says Harris. “We’re lucky enough to have a huge capacity for energy alternatives, like solar energy, that can be utilized by homeowners in the state. I think that with the proper resources, information and a push in the right direction, residents of Arizona will see the true value of eco friendly living and just how important it is to our country.”



In addition to providing green products to bolster green innovation in Glendale, AZ, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I have no doubt that green energy is the path we have to take for energy independence,” says Harris. “Fossil fuels will always carry with them a certain dependence and restriction, whereas green energy alternatives like solar or wind power offer us a limitless quantity of clean energy. All we need to do is embrace these alternatives with the proper knowledge and mission; for which I believe Clean Green Nation is an excellent place to start.”



Bixby will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://rogerh.cleangreennation.com.