Clean Green Nation Partners With Ruth Wagner in West Nyack, NY

West Nyack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Ruth Wagner, a green professional based in West Nyack, New York.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Ruth will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Ruth’s main concern as a Clean Green professional will be to educate area residents on Clarkstown renewable energy sources, which supply many residents in her area with clean, safe power.



“I live in Rockland County, which is right near Clarkstown,” explains Ruth. “There has been very little noticeable renewable energy growth in Clarkstown, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have plenty of renewable energy sources to take advantage of. It’s my goal to help people learn more about these renewable energy sources so that they can be used to replace things that are damaging to the environment, like the nuclear power plant located nearby.”



Ruth’s service as a green professional will be exemplified through the sale of energy efficient products, like Energy Star office equipment, Clarkstown businesses can use to grow greener. These products and many more like them will be available through Ruth’s online store. All of the products are certified energy efficient by Clean Green Nation.



Clean Green Nation’s mission is to help North American citizens realize the growing importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. Through its products, educational materials and helpful resources, the company aims to be the foremost provider of renewable energy solutions. The chief goal of Clean Green Nation is to ultimately help reduce North America’s dependencies on traditional fossil fuels, including oil.



"I’m very excited to do my part and help pave the way for Clarkstown going green," explains Ruth. "I hope to see the day when every single house has solar panels on their roof or wind turbines in their yard. I myself have been thinking about installing solar panels on my home in order to lead by example."



Ruth will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://ruthw.cleangreennation.com.