Clean Green Nation Partners With Scott Henderson in Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Scott Henderson, a green professional based in Punta Gorda, Florida.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Scott will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Scott’s chief concern will be to educate people on how to live more sustainably. He will provide energy conscious citizens with weatherization tips for Punta Gorda green living, as well as information on how to reduce your carbon footprint.



“This state has a tremendous advantage when it comes to solar power because of the sunny climate,” says Scott. “Wind energy is also on the rise in the Sunshine State. More coastal areas are starting to harness wind from the ocean breezes to generate a larger amount of renewable energy than ever before.”



Scott will also address the importance of green home construction in Punta Gorda and the different ways that residents can implement green practices in their current homes. He will offer a variety of products through his online store including CFL light bulbs, solar panels, wind turbines, tankless hot water heaters and a slew of other efficiency items. These green products will be moderately priced and certified energy efficient through Clean Green Nation.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I truly believe that the future of this country depends on us making serious changes about our energy consumption," Scoot says. "I see a future where home builders build whole housing developments that are completely solar powered. The benefits of the solar panels, Punta Gorda is already using are tremendous. To imagine this on a larger scale helps me to believe that renewable energy can and will change our future."



Scott will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://save.cleangreennation.com.