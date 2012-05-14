Clean Green Nation Partners With Sharon Perkins in Whitecourt, AB

Whitecourt, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Sharon Perkins, a green professional based in Whitecourt, Alberta.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Sharon will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Sharon will be tasked with helping people go green and save money in Alberta. She will accomplish this with a variety of tools including an informative blog and an ecommerce store that will retail energy efficient home items.



“The very first commercial wind farm in Canada was built in Alberta. Alberta is the leading province in wind power with the most wind farms in Canada,” says Sharon. “Wind energy in Alberta has become an important part of our economy. Conditions in Alberta are ripe for the growth of the wind industry overall.”



Sharon will help residents in her area realize the true potential of wind energy and other forms of renewable energy, like the biomass benefits in Alberta, through the sale of energy efficient products. These products will include wind turbines, energy efficient lighting options, water conservation products and other green items. These items are certified energy efficient through Clean Green Nation and will help residents save money on their monthly energy bills.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"As a member of Clean Green Nation, I want to help people like myself save money and do their part to go green," Sharon says. "Alberta is a gas and oil rich province in Canada, but that doesn’t have to define our future. We can adopt renewable energy, like we have with wind power, and create a greener future for ourselves."



Sharon will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://sharonp.cleangreennation.com.