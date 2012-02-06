Clean Green Nation Partners With Sherry Clement in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides the best in energy efficient and renewable energy products direct to consumers, has formed a partnership with Dallas-based green professional Sherry Clement.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Clement will provide quality green products and services to consumers throughout the DFW Metroplex. An experienced green professional, Clement specializes in Dallas carbon offsets, LED lighting, wind power, solar power, emergency items, green living education and efficient appliances Dallas residents can take advantages of to decrease their monthly utility bills.



"This partnership with Clean Green Nation is very exciting for me, and is a very exciting opportunity for the residents of the Dallas area," said Clement. "It is my strongly held belief that the first step toward living a greener, more sustainable lifestyle is education, and my goal is to educate people in the region about the benefits of energy efficiency. I am doing my part to help people reduce their energy costs and their impact on the environment around them."



Clement is particularly concerned with creating a greener Dallas workplace for all business in the area through a number of initiatives that foster efficiency and the lessened use of energy on a daily basis. She also is an expert in Dallas green home care, providing products and services like solar panels, single-home wind turbines, emergency items, energy efficient batteries, Energy Star products and a variety of other solutions to make your home a greener place.



Besides its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to green living education in a variety of forms. Clement and the company's goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy permanently, to the benefit of the nation as a whole.



"There's really no doubt in my mind that we need to be doing more as a community and as a country to lessen the amount of foreign sources of energy, namely oil, that we consume on a daily basis," said Clement. "We are fortunate that today we have so many options to obtain the level of energy efficiency we desire. We just need to capitalize on it."



Clement will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more in the Dallas area, visit http://sherryc.cleangreennation.com.