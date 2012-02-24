Clean Green Nation Partners With Shon Blake in Jefferson, IA

Jefferson, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Shon Blake, a green professional based in Jefferson, Iowa.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Blake will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Blake will service residents and homeowners in the Jefferson area by providing information on green living trends, energy efficient programs and even offering green products in his online store. His expertise will focus on how residents can apply new energy technology to live greener lifestyles.



“Many people aren’t aware of the huge leaps and bounds that we as a country have made in terms of renewable energy over the last decade,” says Blake. “Take for example, energy efficient farming in Jefferson, Iowa. This system has allowed farms in Iowa to greatly reduce their wasted energy output; saving people money and reducing overall environmental damages. It’s amazing how these numbers add up to equal cost effective solutions in places where you’d never think to look!”



Along with an abundant supply of renewable energy information, Blake will also offer readers an outlet to purchasing energy efficient products through his online Clean Green store. Items like solar generators, personal wind turbines and LED light bulbs can all be found, researched and bought from Clean Green, a reputable supplier.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Green energy is going to be a staple in our nation’s future," Blake says. "Just take a look at some of the larger innovations all around the country, like the wind farms near Jefferson IA. Projects like this will ensure that we have cleaner, greener energy for our future and will help us in establishing energy independence as a nation."



Blake will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://shonb.cleangreennation.com.