Clean Green Nation Partners With Stanley Parker in Walton, NY

Walton, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Stanley Parker, a green professional based in Walton, Kentucky.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Stanley will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. His chief goal as a Clean Green representative will be to offer consumers a bevy of information regarding green energy practices, as well as a blog detailing sustainable efforts in the Walton area, such as ways to reduce energy costs for Kentucky farmers.



“I’m delighted to be able to help advocate cleaner living through renewable energy and other sustainable practices,” says Stanley. “The renewable energy is evolving rapidly and I’m excited to be a part of it. I’m especially interested in the future of wind energy in Kentucky, as I’m seeing more and more of it being developed.”



The sale of energy efficient products will also be a cornerstone of Stanley’s service to energy conscious individuals who access Clean Green Nation for information. Here, consumers will be able to shop, compare and buy directly from Clean Green: a reputable dealer. Products will be easily accessible to private homeowners at competitive prices.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. By providing relevant topics of discussion and newsworthy information about green energy trends, Clean Green is helping North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. Educating citizens on sustainable energy practices is just the first step in heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"The potential for renewable energy solutions is something that’s growing every day,” says Stanley. “Topics like the Kentucky biomass project, wind energy and solar power are things that are becoming relevant news topics. The more exposure these topics receive, the more momentum they’re going to pick up, I think. Hopefully the end result is a more energy conscious population that is concerned with reducing its carbon footprint.”



Stanley will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://parker.cleangreennation.com.