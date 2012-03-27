Clean Green Nation Partners With Steve Dunn in Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Steve Dunn, a green professional based in Anchorage, Alaska.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Steve will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Steve will be concerned with advocating energy savings tips Anchorage, AK homeowners can use to live sustainably.



“Alaska has been a recent hotbed for many energy debates,” says Steve. “One of the most popular is the debate over the environmental effects of Alaska pipeline construction. Many people feel that if we simply adopted renewable energy sources, we might be able to avoid this subject altogether.”



Steve will also help Alaskan homeowners and businesses take advantage of Clean Green Nation’s vast selection of energy efficient items. These products range from simple LED light bulbs to larger items, like photovoltaic panels and personal wind turbines. Steve will help to educate consumers on the importance and proper use of these products so that they can live more sustainable lifestyles.



Along with its easily accessible products, Clean Green Nation is also working hard to educate North American on the importance of renewable energy. Clean Green Nation’s chief goal is to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. The company’s vision is a future in which North America its no longer dependent on foreign sources of energy.



"Making a conscious switch to renewable energy and greener living will benefit everyone in the long run," says Steve. "Eco-friendly practices will help to reduce the impact of climate change in Alaska from global warming and even help to reverse the effects that have already taken place. Because we’re taking advantage of natural energy sources, like wind power, solar energy and geothermal energy, there’s very few repercussions that we face in terms of continued damage to the environment. It’s a more responsible approach to modern energy than traditional sources."



Steve will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.steved.cleangreennation.com.