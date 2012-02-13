Clean Green Nation Partners With Stuart Kaufman in Maplewood, NJ

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Stuart Kaufman, a green professional based in Maplewood, New Jersey.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Kaufman will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Kaufman will bring education and important energy efficient products to those residents living in the New Jersey area, specifically those in Maplewood. Emphasis will be placed on educating homeowners about Maplewood energy independence and Maplewood home weatherization.



“I’m very excited to join the ranks of the Clean Green Team,” says Pierce. “I think this will be a great opportunity for both myself and the communities that I’ll be servicing to learn more about what it means to become energy efficient. I’m looking forward to making a difference on a large scale level when it comes to advocating sustainability.”



Education about energy independence and the drive for a sustainable clean energy resource will be key topics of Kaufman’s role at Clean Green Nation. He will help to make the Maplewood area more diverse in terms of energy consumption and work to reduce the amount of traditional energy used through offing residents tips on how to be fuel savers and other eco friendly products.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"As we move forward, it’s becoming more and more important to become sustainable as a country," Kaufman says. "When people realize how easy it is to improve their own lifestyles in a greener way, I think it really promotes others around them to become educated as well. If everyone makes this effort, we could be a more eco friendly nation in no time at all!"



Kaufman will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://stuartk.cleangreennation.com.