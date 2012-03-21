Clean Green Nation Partners With Susan McDonald in Tooele, UT

Tooele, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Susan McDonald, a green professional based in Tooele, Utah.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, McDonald will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Through her expertise, McDonald’s main goal as a Glean Green representative will be to reduce Tooele energy costs through education. She will do this by making Tooele residents aware of renewable energy advances in their area, such as Great Basin solar power, which has gained national attention.



“My husband and I have been organic gardeners for over 35 years,” says McDonald. “We have been looking into alternative forms of energy for our home, specifically wind in our area, for several years. Our interest is fueled by the desire to become more self sufficient, and reduce energy costs. This includes learning more about solar power and geothermal energy.”



Tooele, Utah wind farms will also be a major touching point for McDonald. She will operate an online store where homeowners can buy their own green home extensions, including personal wind turbines.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living.



The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I think clean, renewable energy has a strong future in our country,” says McDonald. “Many people are desperate to save money on energy costs, and are also very concerned about future disasters that might make continuity of power service impossible. Having in independent power source will be vital in that kind of scenario. In addition, most of us are looking for more ecologically friendly ways to supply our homes with energy and make less of an impact on our local and worldwide environment.”



McDonald will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://susanm.cleangreennation.com.