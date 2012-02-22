Clean Green Nation Partners With Tadeusz Kuc in Surrey, BC

Surrey, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Tadeusz Kuc, a green professional based in Surrey, British Colombia.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Kuc will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. His key role as a Clean Green professional will be to promote http://tadeuszk.cleangreennation.com/blog">clean energy programs in Surrey, as well as educate area residents on the http://tadeuszk.cleangreennation.com/">Surrey energy conservation movement.



“British Colombia has an exceptional history of environmental awareness, as well as a very energy conscious population,” says Kuc. “I look forward to furthering this awareness by educating people on how to live sustainable lifestyles. This includes advocating green energy and promoting energy efficient products for homeowners: our largest green population.”



Kuc will cater to Surrey homeowners in particular by providing useful tips on how to live in an eco friendly manner. http://tadeuszk.cleangreennation.com/store">Weatherization for Surrey buildings will be a cornerstone of his advocacy; offering homeowners the chance to make the most of their resources to conserve energy and cut down on environmentally damaging waste. Kuc will also operate an online store where residents can purchase green accessories for their homes.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Green living is the means to a better standard of living,” says Kuc. “By taking control of their lifestyles and homes, Surrey residents, as well as residents all across British Colombia, can create cleaner, healthier surroundings for themselves. Renewable energy is something I think every homeowner should look into. Not only is it going to save you money, it’s an environmentally friendly decision that homeowners can adopt.”



Kuc will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://tadeuszk.cleangreennation.com.