Clean Green Nation Partners With Terri L. Grieninger in LaPlata, MD

LaPlata, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Terri L. Grieninger, a green professional based in LaPlata, Maryland.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Terri will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Terri will be charged with providing pertinent green living information to area residents. Some of her topics will include solar benefits in LaPlata, Maryland, sustainable living topics and other newsworthy information on renewable energy.



“LaPlata is a growing town that offers some benefits of the city, but still has a lot of farm land. It is close to DC but still has the warm country feel. Charles County also is close to the water where some people fish and crab,” says Terri. “There has been some introduction to renewable energy in Charles County over the past few years. Some families have taken advantage of the government funding for renewable energy and have installed solar panels on their houses to help reduce their energy bills.”



Another key component of Terri’s role at Clean Green Nation will be the sale of green energy products. Through her online store, those rural residents who are advocates of practices like sustainable farming in LaPlata, will be able to shop, compare and buy green products from a reputable dealer.



By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis.



"I feel a lot more could be done in my area, to reduce energy use and improve the environment. I'd like to leave my children and grandchildren with a safer and cleaner world than when I leave it," explains Terri. "If Americans don’t start looking for other forms of energy, we could end up permanently destroying the environment."



Terri will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://terrig.cleangreennation.com.