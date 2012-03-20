Clean Green Nation Partners With Tim Brady in Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Tim Brady, a green professional based in Cleveland, Tennessee.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Tim will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Tim will address a wide range of renewable energy topics in his online blog, as well as offer resources for readers who wish to adopt sustainable lifestyles. Cleveland, TN energy consumption, renewable energy and environmental issues will be just a few of the topics covered on his website.



“Many homes in my area are using solar lighting and solar powered heating for things like pools and spas,” says Tim. “I’m proud to offer products, like solar panels Cleveland, TN homeowners can take advantage of, in my online store. I really think that more residents in this region will see the advantage of renewable energy, like so many already have.”



In order to help reduce waste in Cleveland, TN, namely energy waste, Tim will also offer another service to homeowners in his region: energy efficient, green products. The products will be supplied by Clean Green Nation and made available for energy conscious residents on Tim’s website. There, customers will be able to shop, compare and buy affordable energy products.



Along with its energy efficient products, Clean Green Nation hopes to supply North America with educational knowledge and information about the growing renewable energy industry. The company’s ultimate goal is to become a leader in green energy advocacy and help the country reduce its dependency on traditional energy sources, namely foreign oil supplies.



"Renewable energy is a positive change for our environment," explains Tim "If we continue on with our traditional fossil fuels, we’re only going to continue to damage the Earth. The sooner we adopt green energy and start living sustainable lifestyles, the more we’re going to benefit in the long run. Not only will people save the environment, they’ll also begin to see savings on their living costs as well!"



Tim will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://timb.cleangreennation.com.