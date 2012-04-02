Clean Green Nation Partners with Troy Maddy in Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Troy Maddy, a green professional based in Port Charlotte, Florida.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Troy will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Troy’s objective with Clean Green Nation will be raising energy awareness in Port Charlotte, FL and helping residents obtain the knowledge and products to help them live sustainably.



“I live in Port Charlotte, Florida, located in southwestern Florida,” says Troy. “In the summer months it rains for a short time, then turns hot & humid. The winter is dry and very nice with lots of sunshine. I don’t see a whole lot of renewable energy where I live just yet. I believe that growth is definitely possible though. In fact, from what I can tell, there is plenty of room for expansion when it comes to adopting green energy.”



Along with advocacy and information, Troy will also attempt to help grow the future of solar in Florida by offering a variety of energy efficient products that the Sunshine State can take advantage of. These products will be available via his online store, where they can be shopped and purchased directly through Clean Green Nation.



Clean Green aims to do more than just sell energy efficient products to concerned citizens. The company has a long-term goal to become the North American leader in green energy advocacy, information and education. Coupled with its products and green professionals, Clean Green Nation hopes to utilize these resources to help North Americans realize the importance of renewable energy.



"It’s my goal to help raise awareness about renewable energy and to make sure people understand how it works," explains Troy. "After people understand what Clean Green is trying to achieve, I think they’ll be more concerned with green initiatives in Port Charlotte, FL as well as their own green living."



Troy will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.troym.cleangreennation.com.