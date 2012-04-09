Clean Green Nation Partners With Valorie Prahl in Reinbeck, IA

Reinbeck, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Valorie Prahl, a green professional based in Reinbeck, Iowa.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Valorie will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. One of Valorie’s main objectives will be to shed light on permaculture trends in Iowa, giving energy conscious individuals the opportunity to become informed on green trends in their area.



“I am very concerned about our planet. The goal is to move toward an environment of permaculture,” says Valorie. “Permaculture is a sustainable land use design system that focuses on land management, green construction incorporating Iowa wind energy development and solar products, and careful water management. Permaculture is about the care of the people and care of the Earth.”



Valorie will also be concerned with supporting sustainability initiatives in De Moines and surrounding areas through the sale of green energy items. She will operate an ecommerce store populated with a variety of energy efficient products, including CFL lighting options, tankless water heaters, solar energy options and wind turbines. All of these items are certified energy efficient through Clean Green Nation.



Clean Green Nation is a leader in green energy education, advocacy and information. The company hopes to help North America reduce its dependencies on traditional fossil fuels, especially oil, over the coming years. Clean Green’s ultimate goal is to become the foremost authority on renewable energy and sustainable living through the sale of green energy products and expertise of their nationwide team of green professionals.



"I’m hoping that solar and wind energy options become more accessible and affordable in the years to come for the average homeowner," says Valorie. "I believe these sustainable sources of energy will save people money in the long run, but people need to be educated about how it can help them before it can be utilized to its full potential. I want to see more electric cars and less dependence on fossil fuels in the years to come."



Valorie will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://valoriep.cleangreennation.com.