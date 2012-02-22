Clean Green Nation Partners With Victor Weissor in El Cajon, CA

El Cajon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Victor Weissor, a green professional based in El Cajon, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Weissor will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Upon assuming his role at Clean Green Nation, Weissor’s chief concern will be to educate area residents on the importance of maintaining the El Cajon microclimate that they live in.



“Accepting this position is a tremendous responsibility for me; on that I’m glad to undertake,” says Weissor. “El Cajon is a wonderful place to observe the lasting effects of natural energy and renewable resources. By helping to make residents aware of these resources, I strongly believe that the population will realize their importance and adopt them on a larger scale. Clean Green is exactly what they need to get started and something that can continue to help them along the way.”



Information is only the beginning of what Weissor and Clean Green Nation have to offer readers. Visitors will also have the opportunity to buy unique El Cajon eco products for their homes. Sustainable home resources and energy saving tips will all be geared towards El Cajon green living practices that residents can use to achieve energy independence.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"It’s not hard to realize your full potential for going green," Weissor says. "It’s a simple matter of learning best practices and implementing them in your home life. By living smarter, you’re also able to live greener, without a lot of change to your lifestyle. Sustainability isn’t built on new ideas, it’s built on better ones."



Weissor will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://victorw.cleangreennation.com.