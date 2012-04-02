Clean Green Nation Partners With Wayne Daigle in Oceanside, CA

Oceanside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Wayne Daigle, a green professional based in Oceanside, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Wayne will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Wayne will be charged with providing homeowners tips on energy conservation in Oceanside, as well as giving green energy resources to those energy conscious citizens who are seeking them.



“I hope to show people the value of renewable energy and how it can work for both consumers and the environment,” says Wayne. “Renewable energy, like solar energy, is growing in popularity. It’s my goal to provide inexpensive solar in Oceanside, CA to those seeking it. Clean Green Nation gives me the opportunity to do this and more.”



Another cornerstone of Wayne’s service as a green professional will be to provide Oceanside home weatherization tips and energy efficient products to the homeowners that he serves. His online store will offer a variety of green energy items, efficiency products and renewable energy options to help consumers save money on their energy bills. All of the items are certified energy efficient through Clean Green Nation and are priced for most budgets.



Clean Green Nation is a leader in green energy education, advocacy and information. The company hopes to help North America reduce its dependencies on traditional fossil fuels, especially oil, over the coming years. Clean Green’s ultimate goal is to become the foremost authority on renewable energy and sustainable living through the sale of green energy products and expertise of their nationwide team of green professionals.



"Renewable energy is the future of this country," explains Wayne. "People are starting to realize how wasteful traditional energy can be and are looking for a more sustainable way to power the nation. Clean Green Nation has given me the opportunity to bring knowledge to the masses in an effort to grow awareness. It’s my sincere wish to see more people learn about green energy alternatives like solar power or wind energy and use that knowledge to help the renewable energy industry grow."



Wayne will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.wayned.cleangreennation.com.