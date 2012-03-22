Clean Green Nation Partners With William Sherwood in Lakefield, ON

Lakefield, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with William Sherwood, a green professional based in Lakefield, Ontario.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, William will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. A cornerstone in his role as a green representative will be to bring information and educational resources to Lakefield energy conscious residents.



“I am a Canadian man who is very interested in the new, cutting-edge technology that’s now available to produce sustainable, renewable energy,” says William. “I believe that technology is making it easier to reduce your carbon footprint in Ontario. I also believe wholeheartedly that renewable energy from the sun and wind power is the way of the future. There is no carbon footprint and people will definitely save on their energy bills.”



Mr. Sherwood will also support residents with a variety of green products designed to help them live more sustainable lives. His online store will include a wide array of products, including marine solar kits Ontario homeowners can use to reduce energy consumption. William will also support solar technology in Lakefield through his online store by offering homeowners products like solar panels and solar generators.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products.



"There is a big market for solar, wind, and energy saving products in my area," says William. "I am seeing an increased use of solar panels in particular in Ontario. They’re being used to power an expanding number of devices and are in high demand."



William will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://williams.cleangreennation.com.