Clean Green Nation to Partner With Cliff Isaacs in Garland, Texas

Garland, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Cliff Isaacs, a green professional based in Garland, Texas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Mr. Isaacs will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Through his expertise, Cliff’s main goal as a Clean Green representative will be to offer low-cost solar energy solutions for Garland, Texas. He will do this by making residents aware of renewable energy resources in their area, such as the benefits of radiant barriers in Garland.



“The climate here is dry and hot with lots of sunshine, and there’s a growing awareness of using the abundance of this natural resource here for solar energy,” Cliff says. “As I drive around the area, I have seen more solar panels installed on homes, and the city of Dallas uses solar-powered signs to display traffic speeds to drivers and solar-powered school zone lights to alert drivers to slow down in the speed zone.”



Cliff will operate an online store where consumers can find affordable, energy-saving solutions for their home or business that maximize efficiencies utilizing wind, water and solar resources.



“We have everything to make your place a mean, green, energy-efficient machine, including the largest selection of solar water heaters in Garland, Texas,” he says.



Clean Green Nation also places an emphasis on being a source for education on green living, offering consumers a learning center with a great deal of energy-saving knowledge. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, especially oil. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy across the country.



“I believe it is a positive change to utilize solar energy, and it will help people save money on their energy bills in the long run,” Cliff says. “Another reason I became part of the Clean Green Nation team is because I believe in the green industry and what it provides for the future and the future of my grandchildren.”



Mr. Isaacs will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://cliff.cleangreennation.com.