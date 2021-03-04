DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- Clean Label Ingredients Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The global clean label ingredients market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the growing health concerns associated with the harmful effects of artificial food additives among individuals, followed by the strong demand for clean label products. Moreover, the increasing consumer preference for packaged and frozen food, rising disposable income, growing health spending, and the strong demand for substitute healthy food products are the major factors fuelling the growth of the clean label ingredients market size. The drastic shift of consumers towards organic food products due to the rising health consciousness, along with the increasing awareness associated with the benefits like natural food and chemical-free products among individuals, is further boosting the growth of the clean label ingredients market. In addition to this, the rapid development of numerous natural ingredients, followed by several functional benefits provided by them, will further support the growth of the market. The high adoption of clean label ingredients food products and the continuous rise of the food and beverage sector will further pay the way for the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the increased cost of clean ingredients, which has led to an increase in the cost of clean label products, will hamper the market growth.



Clean Label Ingredients Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Cargill

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Koninklijke DSM N.V.

- Kerry Group Plc

- DuPont

- Sensient Technologies Corporation

- Ingredion Incorporated

- Tate & Lyle PLC

- Hansen

- Corbion Inc.

- Brisan



Form Segment Drivers



Based on the form, Dry form is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the offering of exceptional features, including ease in production at a reduced cost, ease of storing and handling and offer stability during the supply chain activities. Furthermore, the growing use of dry form in different food and beverage products, followed by the high demand for a dry form like flour, will further augment the market growth. The dry form provides higher shelf life in comparison to liquid form, which will energize the growth of the market.



Application Segment Drivers



Based on the application, cereals and snacks is projected to rise at a faster CAGR over the coming years due to the strong demand for convenient and healthier options than junk food. On the other hand, the prepared food/ready meals & processed foods is predicted to lead the market over the upcoming years due to the drastically shifting consumers towards convenience food options as a result of the busy lifestyle of individuals.



Clean Label Ingredients Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Application:



- Beverages

- Bakery

- Dairy & frozen desserts

- Prepared food/ready meals & processed foods

- Cereals & snacks

- Others



Segmentation by Form:



- Dry

- Liquid



Segmentation by Type:



- Natural colors

- Natural flavors

- Fruit & vegetable ingredients

- Starch & sweeteners

- Flours

- Malt

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



