Clean Machine Named Among Top CPG Products for Innovation and Market Significance

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- VIRGO (vpico.com), an information distribution company focused on the most innovative and complex business-to-business markets that fuel the U.S. and world economies, today announced CELL BLOCK 80™ BY CLEANMACHINE® as one of its 2013 SupplySide Editor’s Choice Awards Finalists.



Five 2013 consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were selected by the SupplySide editorial team for achievements in innovation and market significance in 15 categories: animal nutrition, antioxidant supplements, beverages, digestive health, functional food, hair care, multivitamin, nutricosmetics, omega-3, organic, packaging design, skin care, specialty supplement, sports nutrition and weight management. One winner in each category will be announced at SupplySide West 2013 during the SupplySide Editor’s Choice Awards Reception, set for Nov. 13 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.



“Clean Machine® was created to provide the most effective sports nutrition products on the market. Our main difference, as our name implies, is that we are committed to bringing you the best products using only natural, plant-based and science backed ingredients, such as the first-to-market testosterone boosters in the opuntia flower extract. We put the health back into sports nutrition. Cell Block 80™ embodies this with over 40 studies supporting the safety and efficacy.” - Geoff Palmer CEO & Founder of Clean Machine®



For more than 15 years, SupplySide has helped dietary supplement, food, beverage, personal care and cosmetic professionals find information to explore, discover, innovate and market their next best-selling product. The inaugural Editor’s Choice Awards is among several recent and forthcoming strategic initiatives to extend its services. The SupplySide West event draws 13,000 attendees and offers more than 1,700 exhibit booths showcasing innovative ingredients and technologies from around the world.



"Last year's inaugural Editor's Choice Awards program was a great success, highlighting the products that are coming to market, driven by the innovative ingredients highlighted at SupplySide," said Heather Granato, vice president, content, in VIRGO's Health & Nutrition Network. "This year's program expanded from 10 to 15 categories, and our editorial team was impressed by the range of products and out-of-the-box thinking that these companies are putting into product development to reach their target market."



The 2013 SupplySide Editor’s Choice Awards Reception is sponsored by Draco Natural Products. SupplySide West will be held Nov. 12 to 16 at the Venetian and Sands Expo in Las Vegas. For more information, visit supplysideshow.com . Click to watch a video about low testosterone causes . For those looking to purchase the CELL BLOCK 80™ product, use the following coupon code to get a 20% discount: abcb805620



About Clean Machine

Clean Machine® was created from the belief that people want products to help them be both healthy and physically fit, not one or the other. Clean Machine® offers serious, effective formulas with "first to market", patented and exclusive ingredients. We are a brand dedicated to bringing you the most powerful, comprehensive, innovative natural products possible.



CLEANMACHINE®

CONTACT: Jim Shires, VP Sales & Marketing

949-636-4601

jshires@cleanmachineonline.com

http://www.cleanmachineonline.com