Clean Pros Ramps Up Marketing Efforts

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Clean Pros Carpet Cleaning in Knoxville, TN, is stepping up its marketing efforts with an eye to expanding the territory it covers.



Company owner Eli Burr said sow many of his customers told him he needs to do more to promote his business. They cite the professionalism, the quality of service and the money-back guarantee as reasons.



"I try to listen to my customers. For sure, they will give me their opinion of what my company is doing. But this was a hard one to listen to," Mr. Burr said. "They keep saying I need to do more marketing, more promotion so I can get the word to more people. But I run a carpet, tile and upholstery cleaning service. I'm not a marketing guru."



Mr. Burr said it came down to a basic choice of two things.



1) Focus on the business and the service.



2) Focus on building the brand through increased marketing.



He said that was really no decision at all.



"For the past 22 years, I go out and into people's homes. I've cleaned their carpets. I've cleaned their couches and recliners. I've cleaned the tile. That is what I know how to do. That is what I want to do. That is what I am going to continue to do," he said.



But his customers are still right, he admits. So, Mr. Burr reached out to Soaring Away promotions and marketing company. Soaring Away came highly recommended and specializes in promoting companies like his.



"Holly and her crew work with cleaning companies around the nation. They understand my business. They know what promotions work. The sheer number of companies they work with speaks volumes to their services," he said. "Holly gets it. She knows that a quality company, like mine, needs to stay focused on customer satisfaction and delivery."



Holly Powell said she is equally pleased to work with Mr. Burr and Clean Pros.



"I checked around. Eli has a sterling reputation. He and his company absolutely deliver everything they promise. That's the kind of company I work with," she said. "I look forward to telling even more people about the kind of work Eli and Clean Pros bring to each and every job. This is going to be a pleasure."



Clean Pros was created back in 1993. Clean Pros has 21 years of experience and they know how important it is to keep you, the client, satisfied. Clean Pros treats your home the way they would want their homes to be treated. They understand that if they keep you happy, you will refer them to other potential clients. When Clean Pros first started their business it was all about office cleaning. But they quickly realized they needed to expand the business and start offering residential floor and carpet cleaning. Our employees are certified carpet cleaners by the IICRC (International Institute of Carpet Restoration). Clean Pros started as a small business based on referrals, they still have referrals coming in today. If you are looking for a family owned company with all of your carpet cleaning needs in mind call Clean Pros today.



