Clean Undie Club Offers Low Cost Monthly Underwear Subscription Service for Men

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Say goodbye to worn-out old underwear with cleanundieclub.com. This online store is exclusively meant to provide busy men with affordable and comfortable underwear on a monthly basis. Because of their hectic work schedule, most men don’t have enough time to purchase underwear. As a solution, Clean Undie Club provides a monthly subscription through which a brand new pair of underwear is dropped at the subscriber’s doorstep every month. The subscription process is handled entirely online, saving valuable time and effort. Orders can be placed after choosing an underwear style, color, and size as displayed at cleanundieclub.com.



Clean Undie Club briefs – Single is priced at $7.99. By adding it to the cart, the shopper will get one pair automatically, once a month. These briefs are classy and comfortable. Buyers will get these undies in black or grey colors. Clean Undie Club Briefs – 2 Pack is also offered for a monthly subscription. The club price given for this underwear subscription on cleanundieclub.com is $12.99. Club Undie Club briefs feature a durable elastic waistband, and are made of ring-spun 100% fine cotton. They are American apparel manufactured, and have a custom heat pressed club logo.



Customers can also consider Clean Undie Club Boxer Briefs – Single and 2 Pack. Boxer briefs offer comfort and support similar to traditional briefs with an advantage of extra length. Clean Undie Club Boxer Briefs – Single is priced at $7.99 and two packs are offered at $12.99 for a monthly underwear subscription. Black and grey color options are also available. Free shipping is provided to all placed orders. Clean Undie Club guarantees a low price, as well as a privacy and security guarantee to every customer.



To obtain more information about underwear subscription, visit http://www.cleanundieclub.com.



About Clean Undie Club

Clean Undie Club is a monthly underwear club that offers a monthly underwear subscription service. The founder of Clean Undie Club is Brandon Atherton. This website is focused on “Saving the world from worn-out undies one month at a time.” Brandon works in the e-commerce field, and he decided to find a solution to the underwear problem as most workaholics like him did not have enough time to manage their underwear drawers. By placing orders through this website, a new pair of underwear will be shipped every month to the customer’s doorstep.



Media Contact

Clean Undie Club

Denver, CO

Email: info@cleanundieclub.com

URL: http://www.cleanundieclub.com