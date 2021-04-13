Clean Up the Data File and Work Around the 14,500 Name Size Limitation for Pro and Premier with E-Tech's List Reduction Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- QuickBooks Pro and Premier are limited to a total 14,500 list names in the form of customers, vendors, employees, items and accounts. If the QuickBooks Pro or Premier file is getting close to 250mb in file size, it will not work as efficiently. The QuickBooks Enterprise file system can handle much larger company file sizes.



QuickBooks Enterprise can have up to 30 users, while Premier and Accountant is limited to 5 and Pro is limited to 3.QuickBooks Enterprise can have up to 15 custom item fields and 12 custom name fields, whereas Pro and Premier are limited to 5 and 7, respectively.



A warning, an unbalanced balance sheet and a slow functioning system is normally an indication when a file has grown too large. A proven and effective method to help reduce file size is by merging items of the same type. Service items can be merged together, but a service type item cannot be merged with a non-inventory item type. You have to carefully consider which items would be merged together into another item, and make sure you have a backup of your QuickBooks file. Associated historical transactions will contain only the items left after the merge.



A Condense or Supercondense, deleting items and customers with no activity associated with them, cleaning up company data, moving up to QuickBooks Enterprise or having a third party reduce lists, assists with dealing with the issue.



E-Tech's List Reduction Services make it possible to regain control over data by removing old list items and thus speed up QuickBooks. The service cleans up the data file to remove unneeded Customers, Vendors or Items, as well works around the 14,500 name size limitation for Pro and Premier.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks List Reduction Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-list-reduction-service/.



