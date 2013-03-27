Great Green Cleaning Is Pleased to Offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Professional cleaning services company in Brooklyn, Great Green Cleaning, provides not only a great clean, but also a 100% satisfaction guarantee for their customers. That means customers get a clean home and peace of mind all in one service.



Although Great Green Cleaning knows that their high quality cleaning services in Manhattan speak for themselves, they want to ensure customers that they can always count on their work. In fact, they are now offering their 100% satisfaction guarantee to go along with any cleaning service package they offer. That means, if for some reason, a customer is not satisfied with the quality of their clean, Great Green Cleaning will redo it until it is right. This extra work will not cost you any extra money either, as it is there goal to meet your standards. They say they do this because there are, “No excuses. Just a free re-do, with a smile.”



Their customer satisfaction has long been their highest priority, which is also why they offer green cleaning services in New York. All of their cleaning products and techniques are environmentally friendly. They offer their expert services to both commercial and residential locations, and they offer maid and housekeeping services as well.



About Great Green Cleaning

Great Green Cleaning has a staff that is invested in the care and cleaning of their client’s homes. In fact, they treat their homes as if they were their own. They use only earth-friendly solutions and efficient technologies, so clients can get the best cleaning in New York without hurting the environment. With this in mind, they know they are making the world better, one cleaning at a time. For additional information please visit, http://www.greatgreencleaning.com/.