Great Green Cleaning Now Offers Free Cleaning Consultations

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Great Green Cleaning, a residential and business cleaning service located in Brooklyn, NY, is now offering free cleaning consultations for its customers in the New York City metro area.



Great Green Cleaning believes in its mission of integrity, honesty, and the best and most environmentally friendly cleaning services available. As one of the most respected and sought-after cleaning services in New York, Great Green Cleaning relies on its excellent reputation. That’s why the company is offering free consultations every day of the week. Great Green has a professional staff of Client Care Specialists with years of experience in the Green Cleaning industry who take the time to help clients fully understand the scope of their own cleaning needs with a free 20 minute thorough assessment of the living or work space and how it used by the occupants, before any decisions are made about cleaning staff, time and schedules.



Great Green wants to make sure its clients know the magnitude of each job, and what it will realistically involve before they commit to it. Many times, home cleaning jobs in New York take much longer and are more expensive than the customer expects—and some times, they are easier, quicker, and less expensive. Offering free cleaning consultations educates the Client about their real needs, clears up doubts and meets the company’s goal of responsible customer service. As a company spokesperson says, “We care for your home, family, and business as if it’s our own.”



Great Green Cleaning offers home cleaning in New York as well as business services. Its home services include move-in and move-out cleaning, bedbug preparation to assist with the exterminators’ eradication and disinfecting your space to keep your family and work force healthy, spring-cleaning, and other housekeeping services. They have a trained professional staff to handle the most difficult hoarding situations. Great Green Cleaning also offers maid and housekeeping services. They’ll even run errands for you, such as grocery shopping, cooking, laundry and dry cleaning pickup, etc. They also do post-renovation and post-construction cleanup.



About Great Green Cleaning

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Great Green Cleaning is a full-service residential and business cleaning, housekeeping, and maid service. They also offer major cleanup services such as readying properties for sale or showing and post-construction or renovation cleaning. Their business goal as a Green Cleaning Service is to be environmentally responsible and ethical for our clients and our staff. For additional information please visit, www.greatgreencleaning.com.