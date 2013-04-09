Cleaning Software Makes Cleaning Businesses Work Smoothly

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Maid services and residential cleaning companies have appeared in many urban towns and cities to address the needs of full time working parents. Cleaning companies, both large and small take up the responsibility of keeping households clean, germ free and tidied up while working couples and parents go off to work.



With so many teams and cleaning services opening up, the management wouldn’t mind a helping hand for planning, organizing and managing the employees. For this purpose, Maidbooks.com came into existence. The website introduces cleaning team managers and owners to the usefulness of organizing things in the ease of their offices, with just a few clicks of their mouse. The Maid Books is an online Maid Software developed to help tidy up the management affairs of cleaning companies themselves.



The site explains the features in simple words and a user friendly environment. Videos are available with on the spot tutorials to help the customers with each feature in a step by step process. Pricing chart is also available for customers to compare the features available with each package. The basic package pricing starts from $39.97.



This Cleaning software helps customers take care of their organization by creating billing system, payroll management and processing, creating a complete weekly or monthly cleaning team schedule, allotting maps and directions for the team in finding their way across the town or city of deployment. Maid Books manages customer service as well by getting feedback from the homes via email, fax, telephone, etc. Advanced reports such as trends in business changes, discounts on cleaning items, best value deals for detergents, cleaning appliances are all gathered into reports which are made available with only the professional and standard pricing kit. Estimation of pricing and operations management of all the cleaning material is available for upgraded pricing kits.



Lead generation is another important feature added to the upgraded payment pricing kits. This service lets the cleaning team get more customers for their business by simply letting Maid Books do all the work of following up with clients. Once a party is interested in getting the service, Maid Books forwards the information to their customers. All this and a happy staff at the end of the day is what makes Maid Books a win-win service for everyone.



For more information on Maid Books residential cleaning software, interested folks are advised to visit http://www.MaidBooks.com



